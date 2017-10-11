Harvey Weinstein Heading to Europe for Sex Addiction Rehab — Report

The embattled former TWC head is reportedly seeking treatment, though he has yet to grasp the full extent of the allegations waged against him.

Embattled former Weinstein Company head Harvey Weinstein is reportedly heading to sex addiction rehab in the light of seemingly unending accusations of sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. Both TMZ and Page Six report that Weinstein is entering a rehabilitation center to focus on “sex and other behavioral issues.”

While TMZ maintains that Weinstein departed Los Angeles for a rehab center in Europe last night, Page Six holds that he has already checked into a U.S. residential facility “that treats anger management, self-control issues and sex addictions,” though he will later head to an undisclosed European facility for further treatment.

TMZ adds that the disgraced and ousted former TWC mogul that has finally “decided to take the advice of the people around him and leave immediately,” though he still seems unable to recognize the full extent of the allegations waged against him. The outlet shares that “our sources say Weinstein is surprisingly calm,” with one source adding that, “He has his moments where there are bursts, but for the most part he’s pretty calm.”

Weinstein also continues to maintain that he will somehow be able to come back from the allegations and re-ermege as a Hollywood heavy hitter. TMZ reports that “a source close to Weinstein put it, ‘He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas.'”

And while he was fired from TWC, TMZ also notes that “as we reported, he and his team are in settlement discussions with The Weinstein Co. and the idea of him serving in some outside capacity is still on the table.”

