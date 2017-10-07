Harvey Weinstein: His Career Timeline of Sexual Harassment Allegations

IndieWire mapped out where the producer’s career milestones and purported misdeeds with women intersect. We will update this as needed.

While The Weinstein Co. co-founder publicly championed women’s rights, his accusers say that he was a hypocrite, secretly propositioning them for massages, kisses and more. One month after Weinstein distributed “The Hunting Ground,” a documentary about rapes on university campuses, he allegedly groped a college-aged woman in his office. Weinstein, 65, has a well-documented, on-the-record history of unflattering behavior, even against women (like in 2002, when he publicly berated director Julie Taymor at a screening of her film, “Frieda”). But because of the influence he wielded with stars and their cinematic vehicles, it took nearly three decades for a comprehensive investigation.

In this week’s missile of a The New York Times story about the many alleged indiscretions of Harvey Weinstein , one of his past colleagues, former Miramax Los Angeles president Mark Gill, describes Weinstein’s professional climb from indie producer to Hollywood titan. “From the outside, it seemed golden — the Oscars, the success, the remarkable cultural impact.” Yet Gill said the persistent whispers that Weinstein was mistreating women were in fact “the biggest mess of all.”

The film made 26-year-old Steven Soderbergh the youngest Palme d’Or winner in Cannes Film Festival history. Later that year, two Miramax features — “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” by Peter Greenaway and “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” by Pedro Almodóvar — received X ratings and Weinstein took the MPAA to court. Although the case was dropped, it led to the establishment of the NC-17 rating.

The film distilled two concert movies released in the UK into one that targeted American audiences.

With Weinstein’s help, “The Artist” became the first predominantly-silent film to win Best Picture in 85 years. At the 2012 ceremony, the Michael Hazanavicius

Early ’90s

First accuser: Unknown

Bob Weinstein’s former assistant, Kathy DeClesis, told The Times that a woman under her supervision quickly exited Miramax following an incident with Harvey Weinstein. The women later received a settlement, per The Times’ sources.

1991

Second accuser: Jessica Hynes

Future “Shaun of the Dead” co-star Hynes tweeted this week that her first film offer was retracted when she declined to screentest for Weinstein while wearing a bikini. Hynes has deleted the tweet.

1991

Third accuser: Lauren Madden

Former Miramax employee Lauren Madden told The Times that Weinstein asked her for massages while they were at hotels in London and Dublin.

November 1992

Miramax releases “The Crying Game”

Writer-director Neil Jordan later won an Oscar for his screenplay, and the film received five additional nominations.

1993

The Walt Disney Company buys Miramax

The sale reportedly cost $60 million. In 2010, Disney sold Miramax to investors for $660 million.

May 1994

Miramax releases “Pulp Fiction”

The film earns seven Oscar nods, and writer-director Quentin Tarantino wins its lone trophy for screenwriting.

January 1997

Fourth accuser: Rose McGowan

Actress Rose McGowan, then 23, has an uncomfortable encounter with Weinstein in a hotel room while attending the Sundance Film Festival. According to The Times, she soon received a $100,000 settlement. In October 2016, McGowan tweeted that she’d been raped by a studio head.

March 1997

Miramax wins first Best Picture Oscar

“The English Patient” was nominated for 12 statuettes and scored nine.

December 1997

Miramax releases “Good Will Hunting”

The Boston-set drama ultimately receives nine Oscar nominations, with Robin Williams, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon each landing gold.

1997 (approx.)

Fifth accuser: Ashley Judd

While filming “Kiss the Girls” for Miramax, actress Ashley Judd told The Times she believed she was attending a breakfast with Weinstein at the Beverly Hills Peninsula hotel, only to be sent to his suite, where she found him clad in a bathrobe. Weinstein offered to give Judd a massage, then asked her to watch him shower. Judd relayed the incident to Variety in October 2015, neglecting to name Weinstein.

Fall 1998

Sixth accuser: Zelda Perkins

The Times reported that London-based Miramax assistant Zelda Perkins, then 25, challenged Weinstein about his requests and comments in hotels, particularly towards one of her female co-workers. Then Miramax reportedly sent attorney Steve Hutensky to arrange a settlement with Perkins.

March 1999

Miramax Films wins 10 Oscars

Seven go to “Shakespeare in Love” — including Best Picture and Best Actress for Gwyneth Paltrow — while “Life Is Beautiful” wins Best Actor for Roberto Benigni, plus two more.

August 1999

Weinstein puts Gwyneth Paltrow on the cover of Talk magazine

For the inaugural issue, the actress wore bondage garb (and little of it). She later told David Carr in New York magazine, “There were certain favors that [Weinstein’ asked me to do that I felt were not exploitative but not necessarily as great for me as they were for him.”

December 2002

Miramax releases “Chicago”

Rob Marshall’s musical soon racks up six Oscar wins (including Best Picture”) from 13 nominations.

2004

Weinstein divorces Chilton

They had three children.

September 2005

The Weinsteins form The Weinstein Company

They announced their impending departure from Miramax six months prior.

2007

Seventh accuser: Lauren Sivan

A woman who was then working as a local cable news anchor came forward on Oct. 6, 2017 to recount an ordeal that Weinstein allegedly put her through at a Manhattan Cuban restaurant. Sivan told The Huffington Post that Weinstein first gave her a private tour of Cafe Socialista, where he was an investor. Weinstein proceeded to dismiss the nearby staff, and when his attempted kiss was rejected, he masturbated in front of her, ejaculating into a potted plant.

December 2007

Weinstein marries Georgina Chapman

At the time, Chapman had a three-year-old fashion line, Marchesa. They now have two children.

December 2008

The Weinstein Co. releases “The Reader”

Stephen Daldry’s film later earns five Oscar nominations, and a win for Best Actress Kate Winslet.

September 2009

Weinstein supports Roman Polanski in an op-ed for The Independent

The Weinstein Company had recently distributed Marina Zenovich’s documentary, “Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired.” Weinstein opposed extraditing the filmmaker, who fled the country during his 1977 probation following a guilty plea for raping a 13-year-old girl.

November 2010

The Weinstein Co. releases “The King’s Speech”

The Tom Hooper film wins Best Picture and three more awards in 2011, out of 12 nominations.

February 2011

Michael Moore sues The Weinstein Co.

Moore said he was denied million in profits from Fahrenheit 9/11; the suit was settled in 2012.

November 2011

The Weinstein Co. releases “The Artist”

With Weinstein’s help, “The Artist became the first predominantly-silent film to win Best Picture in 85 years. Michel Hazanavicius’ work won half of the 10 awards it was up for at the 2012 Oscars.

April 2012

TIME honors Weinstein

He is named on of the magazine’s 100 most influential people.

November 2012

The Weinstein Co. releases “Silver Linings Playbook”

Out of eight Oscar nominations for David O. Russell’s film, only Jennifer Lawrence comes away victorious.

2014

Eighth accuser: Emily Nestor

Per The Times, Weinstein allegedly told Emily Nestor — who had temped for one day at The Weinstein Co. — that he would catapult her career if she did sexual favors for him, as he’d done with others. Weinstein Co. employees alerted management of what had occurred.

February 2015

The Weinstein Co. releases “The Hunting Ground”

The documentary, from director Kirby Dick, raised awareness for the sexual assault epidemic at colleges.

March 2015

Ninth accuser: Ambra Battilana

A 22-year-old Italian model, Ambra Battilana, told police that Weinstein asked if her breasts were real, grabbed them, reached up her skirt and attempted to kiss her in his third floor Tribeca Film Center office. The New York Daily News reported that Weinstein did not deny these events in a phone call they facilitated between he and Battilana. Manhattan’s district attorney did not charge Weinstein, who told his company’s board members that he’d been set up. Nevertheless, sources asserted to The TImes that he did pay Battilana a settlement.

April 2015

Defamer publishes expose about Weinstein’s personal life

Titled “Tell Us What You Know about Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Open Secret,'” the Gawker-owned site included a secondhand account of Weinstein inviting a model to his office and proposing a threesome with himself and actress Olivia Wilde. The article also mentioned that Weinstein likes to greet women while wearing bathrobes. Former wrestler Hulk Hogan won $31 million in a settlement against Gawker last year, and Hogan’s attorney, Charles Harder, is not representing Weinstein.

2015

Tenth accuser: Unknown

Former Weinstein Co. executive Lauren O’Connor sent a memo to her superiors that covered two year’s worth of allegations she’d heard against Weinstein. Examples cited ranged from an assistant who was ordered to give him a massage at the Beverly Hills Peninsula while he was naked, to those who carried out “turndown duty” when Weinstein rose and went to bed. Months prior, The Times reports that a young woman had quit the company after what she thought were Weinstein’s dalliances. Apparently, Bob Weinstein was concerned by O’Connor’s memo, but no internal investigation followed. O’Connor settled with Harvey Weinstein and withdrew her complaint, and — in his words to The Times — parted amicably, although her assertions had been “off base.”

June 2017

Weinstein donation honors Gloria Steinem’s legacy

The H. Weinstein Family Foundation gave Rutgers University $100,000 for a chairmanship in its department of women’s and gender studies, named after feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

October 5, 2017

The New York Times publishes “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades“