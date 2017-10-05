Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn, and Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Responses have been expectedly strong.

Reactions to today’s New York Times story on the many allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein have been expectedly strong. Weinstein is suing the paper for $50 million, while others in the film industry have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

I want to buy the movie rights — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 4, 2017

I own the movie rights. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 5, 2017

Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

I took meetings at Weinstein. With other female execs. But every single time I’d hear “as long as you aren’t meeting with Harvey, you’ll be fine.” That’s our reality. — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) October 5, 2017

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It’s not fun or easy. It’s brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

Just flipped through some contracts to make sure I’m legally allowed to say Harvey Weinstein is the worst person in the film business. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) October 5, 2017