You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn, and Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Responses have been expectedly strong.

51 mins ago

Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein out and about, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2016

Harvey Weinstein

Me/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Reactions to today’s New York Times story on the many allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein have been expectedly strong. Weinstein is suing the paper for $50 million, while others in the film industry have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

 

 

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad