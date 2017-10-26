Harvey Weinstein is Suing The Weinstein Company for Access to His Personnel File

The disgraced studio executive is going after his former company in the wake of over 60 sexual harassment claims.

Harvey Weinstein is suing his former studio, The Weinstein Company, in order to gain access to his personnel file and his work email account. Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by over 60 women since the first report from The New York Times was published on October 5. Actresses Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Natassia Malthe have accused Weinstien of rape, as has former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

The suit was filed in Delaware. The former studio head says The Weinstein Company has rejected his attorney’s requests for his personnel file. The studio, meanwhile, is trying to obtain numerous files from Weinstein as it investigates an independent search into the many sexual harassment claims. Variety reports The Weinstein Company is even seeking access to Weinstein’s personal cell phone.

The suit, which Variety has embedded on its website, reads: “Mr. Weinstein believes that his email account – which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the Company – will contain information exonerating him, and therefore the Company, from claims that may be asserted against him or the Company.”

In addition to Weinstein’s lawsuit, The Weinstein Company is also facing an investigation from the New York attorney general. The studio also has a $5 million lawsuit from actress Dominique Huett, who says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her and masturbated in front of her.