Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Trapped a TV Reporter in a Restaurant Hallway Before Masturbating in Front of Her

Lauren Sivan says the incident took place a decade ago.

The Harvey Weinstein story continues to get worse. Lauren Sivan has gone on the record in accusing Weinstein of trapping her in a restaurant hallway and masturbating in front of her, according to a new Huffington Post article based on an interview with the TV reporter. The incident allegedly took place a decade ago.

“She says the experience left her shocked, and that while she told friends privately what happened, she remained quiet because she was in a long-term relationship and fearful of the power that Weinstein wielded in the media,” reads the article. HuffPost reached out to a Weinstein Company for publicist but was unsuccessful in eliciting a response.

Sivan’s account is in keeping with several other accusations leveled against Weinstein insofar as she says the night in question began with the two of them being joined by other people whom Weinstein eventually dismissed so that he could be alone with her. She had a friend with her, and “just before Sivan left, the friend told her that if she wasn’t back in 10 minutes, she would come to check on her.” Read the full story here.