Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Allegations Under NYPD Investigation

The investigation was launched after many women came forward with stories of harassment.

The numerous allegations of sexual assault from women against Harvey Weinstein has caused the NYPD to launch a criminal investigation, Variety reports.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the NYPD said in an official statement.

Many of Hollywood’s biggest actresses have spoken out against the former mogul, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, and Léa Seydoux.

In a recent interview, Weinstein showed remorse for his family, but not the women who spoke out against him.

“I am profoundly devastated,” Weinstein told Page Six. “I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else. I fully support her decision. I didn’t stand in Georgina’s way when we discussed a separation, I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people. I don’t want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have.”