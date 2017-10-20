‘Baltimore Rising’ Trailer: HBO Documentary Looks at the City After the Death of Freddie Grey – Watch

Director Sonja Sohn looks to the community for answers and insights.

In times like this it’s crucial to be aware. Not only of what is happening currently, but to be fully aware is to consistently remember what has happened in the past. “Baltimore Rising,” an HBO documentary film directed by Sonja Sohn, will illuminate the death of Freddie Gray and the aftermath in the city of Baltimore.

Premiering on HBO and HBO NOW on Nov. 20, “Baltimore Rising” seeks insight in those with concrete ties to the city of Baltimore: the police officers, activists, community leaders, and gang affiliates. The film explores how to make change after the community had erupted into “deep divisions between authorities and the community — and underscoring the urgent need for reconciliation.”

Among the many insights into the system itself, the doc will spotlight key figures in the community, ones particularly invested in the reconstruction of the city. The highlighted individuals include Genard “Shadow” Barr, a former gang member who now specializes in job reentry programs, and Makayla Gilliam-Price, a young activist who founded her high school’s justice organization.

There’s no shortage of outspoken community members and leaders included in the film, which also features law enforcement and voices of authority as well. Figures like Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis will appear in “Baltimore Rising,” as well as Dawnyell Taylor, the detective and lead investigator in the Freddie Gray homicide case.

Sonja Sohn, Mark Levin, Anthony Hemingway, George Pelecanos, and Mark Taylor serve as executive producers while Sohn directs.

Watch the trailer below for “Baltimore Rising,” premieres on Nov. 20 on HBO: