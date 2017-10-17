‘Hebrew Hammer’ Sequel: Adam Goldberg Wants to ‘Make America Kosher Again’

The actor has launched a campaign to help finance his long-gestating sequel, one directly inspired by the rise of Donald Trump.

The Hebrew Hammer is coming out of retirement, and he needs your help to make it happen. Nearly 15 years after the original film — an amusing send-up of blaxploitation films and superhero tropes starring Adam Goldberg as the eponymous hero — bowed at Sundance, and the team behind the be-yarmulked crime fighter is back for another big time fight. Goldberg, director Jonathan Kesselman, and producer Harrison Huffman announced earlier this week that they opened up crowdfunding for their long-planned sequel: “The Hebrew Hammer vs. Hitler.”

Goldberg and Kesselman have promised a “bigger, funnier sequel” that will somehow involve both time travel and original leading lady Judy Greer, a project at least partially inspired by the current political climate.

“We are bringing the Hebrew Hammer out of retirement because of a clarion call for us to do so — in part based on Trump’s rise and infectious anti-Semitism, racism and sexism,” Goldberg said in a statement. “We had various iterations of the script which we conceived years ago but retooled to make it a bit more contemporary and finally got our butts in gear because the timing seemed right — if not essential. You could say the campaign is a byproduct of the Resistance, but with more IBS references.”

One look at the film’s first promotional video hammers (sorry) that point home, reintroducing the Hammer to a very different world than the one he left. Surprise: it heavily involves the Trump campaign and the current administration. No wonder the Hammer is back.

Goldberg, Kesselman, and Huffman are aiming to raise $3 million to produce the project, though they’re asking for a maximum of $1.07 million from equity crowdfunding. It’s not their first dalliance with crowdfunding the project, and in 2013 they used the Jewish crowdfunding platform Jewcer to raise an initial $50,000 for the film. The fate of the free world hangs in the balance.

Check out the promo video for “The Hebrew Hammer vs. Hitler” below, via Entertainment Weekly, and find out more at the film’s official crowdfunding site right here.

