Henry Cavill Admits What Everyone Already Knows: The DCEU ‘Hasn’t Necessarily Worked’

Superman is well aware the DC Comics movies haven't been too super.

Over the last several years, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has been a critical punching bag and a crash course in how not to build a blockbuster movie universe. Although “Man of Steel” earned mostly favorable reviews, Warner Bros. lost all hope for matching the success of rival Marvel Studios with back-to-back misfires “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad.” This summer’s “Wonder Woman” was a step in the right direction, but all eyes are now on “Justice League” to see whether or not the DCEU is more than just a one hit wonder.

While fans and critics have been vocal about their displeasure with the DCEU films, the cast and crew behind these films have mostly kept their heads down in press appearances, assuring everyone that all is well and on track. In a new interview with Poetic Justice, Henry Cavill addresses the elephant in the room by admitting he’s well aware of the franchise’s mistakes.

“Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle,” Cavill says, claiming that even on their own the films of the DCEU don’t measure up. “There was a style [Warner Bros. and DC Comics] were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked. Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer.”

Cavill does not expand on the “slightly different perspective” that has been such an issue, but it’s not hard to tell he’s alluding to the self-serious tone and mythological scale that Zach Snyder brought to the universe. The actor credits “Wonder Woman” and its more inclusive perspective for being a step in the right direction and assures fans that the DCEU is learning from its mistakes.

“I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told,” Cavill says. “It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. ‘Wonder Woman’ was the first step in the right direction.”

Will “Justice League” prove Cavill’s point and show the DCEU is back on the right track? Audiences will be able to find out when the superhero epic opens nationwide November 17.