‘Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie’ Trailer: Your Favorite Football Head Returns — Watch

Nickelodeon's TV movie airs the day after Thanksgiving.

Everyone’s favorite football head is coming back. Nickelodeon has released the trailer for “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie,” a forthcoming TV movie picking up where the cartoon left off 13 years ago. Featuring a mix of returning and new voice talent, the one-off will reveal more about Arnold’s mysterious parentage as it takes him and his classmates to the island of San Lorenzo. Watch below.

19 voice actors from the original series are returning, with 11 new performers joining them; Arnold will be voiced by Mason Vale Cotton (who played the third iteration of Bobby Draper on “Mad Men”). Lane Toran and Jamil Walker Smith, the original Arnold and Gerald, respectively, are playing two new characters. Alfred Molina rounds out the cast as the villainous Lambrosa.

“Hey Arnold!” aired 100 episodes across its five seasons, which aired between 1996 and 2004. “Hey Arnold!: The Movie” was released in 2002, and “The Jungle Movie” serves as a sequel. It will air on Nickelodeon on Friday, November 24.