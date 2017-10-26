Hollywood’s Underage Sexual Abuse Problem: 5 Shocking Injustices From ‘An Open Secret’

Amy Berg 2015's documentary had a quiet release, but it's racked up an estimated 1 million new viewers online since the Weinstein scandal broke.

“An Open Secret” sounds like the perfect title for a brand new documentary addressing the entertainment industry’s sexual harassment and assault epidemic, which in recent weeks has uncoupled Harvey Weinstein, Roy Price, and Andy Signore from their companies (and caused James Toback, President George H.W. Bush, Oliver Stone, Ben Affleck, and Mark Halperin to confront their own allegations).However, the documentary — which focuses on the abuse male managers, agents, and publicists inflict on young, male clients — actually premiered at DOC NYC in November 2014 and had a small release the following June (IndieWire awarded it an A-).

Despite its current 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, director Amy Berg — who’d previously investigated sexual abuse in “Prophet’s Prey” and “Deliver Us from Evil,” for which she earned a 2007 Best Feature Documentary Oscar nomination — was unable to find a distributor. “An Open Secret” producer Gabe Hoffman claims the film was even accepted, then rejected, from three different film festivals. He recently made the documentary available for free on Vimeo, marketing it as “the film Hollywood doesn’t want you to see.” It’s terribly relevant: days ago, APA lost “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard as a client when social media accusations surfaced against his agent there, Tyler Grasham, who was then terminated.

Here are five sobering takeaways.

Pedophiles will pay hundreds of dollars on eBay for child actors’ headshots

Mother of child actors and co-founder of the BizParentz Foundation Anne Henry explains how she and her fellow concerned parents worked backwards through the eCommerce site’s purchase data to identify the most prolific buyers and sellers. To their dismay, they found that friends of youth talent manager Marty Weiss were auctioning their children’s photos to convicted sex offenders (the film includes audio of Weiss confessing to giving clients blow jobs). Bob Villard — who acted as a publicist for minors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire — would also upload his own candid snapshots of young actors, without consulting their parents. One of Villard’s former underage victims recalled spending a weekend at his home, where he was served beers and persuaded to pose shirtless and submit to inappropriate touching. Henry said that Villard’s photo trademark was having “the children are looking up at the camera as they would be looking up at the predator in an abuse situation.”