‘House of Cards’ Reportedly Helped Russian Hackers Influence the Election, Because Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction — Watch

Michael Isikoff discussed his bizarre story on CNN.

“House of Cards” may have helped sway the election. Russian trolls paid to criticize Hillary Clinton online watched the Netflix drama in order to better understand American politics, according to a Yahoo report written by Michael Isikoff and discussed on CNN.

“It was necessary to know all the main problems of the United States of America,” said Isikoff. “Tax problems, the problem of gays, sexual minorities, weapons.” This happened largely in the comment sections of such newspapers’ websites as the New York Times and Washington Post.

“The ‘House of Cards’ element is new. We hadn’t heard that before,” Isikoff told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, adding that “we don’t have evidence of major American politicians ordering the assassinations of political foes or journalists, which we do have in Russia.” Well, at least we still have that going for us. Watch the full segment below.