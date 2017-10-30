‘House of Cards’ to End After Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Controversy

Netflix had reportedly made plans over the summer to end the show next year.

In a surprising move for the show that was once the flagship Netflix original drama, “House of Cards” will end after its upcoming Season 6.

According to reports, this is a move that had been in the works before Sunday night’s allegations from “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp that “House of Cards” star and executive producer Kevin Spacey had made sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14 years old. (Spacey’s subsequent addressing of the incident has also drawn criticism.)

The show had seemingly set itself up for life after Spacey’s character Frank Underwood, ending its fifth season by transferring power — within his family and over the nation — to another character. “House of Cards” original showrunner Beau Willimon and fellow executive producer David Fincher are currently involved in the show in name only, having turned over the reins to new showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese at the beginning of Season 5.

Early indications are that Season 6 will still span the customary 13 episodes and will premiere on schedule sometime in 2018.

It’s the latest high-profile Netflix show to meet an early end, with “House of Cards” joining “Gypsy” and “The Get Down” in the ranks of canceled 2017 series.

