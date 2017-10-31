‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Stops Production Following Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Allegations

Production on the new season of Netflix's hit series has been suspended indefinitely.

Production on the sixth season of Netflix’s drama series “House of Cards” has been suspended indefinitely, IndieWire has confirmed. As first reported by Deadline, the show’s cast and crew were told this morning of Netflix’s decision to stop filming. The suspension comes in the wake of actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards him back in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Netflix announced Monday, Oct. 30 that “House of Cards” Season 6 would be its last.

Read More:Kevin Spacey Slammed for Coming Out as Gay After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on ‘House of Cards‘ season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the two companies said in a statement.

“House of Cards” has been filming its sixth season in Baltimore, Maryland. Spacey was not on set when the sexual harassment story broke. The show was expected to return for a 13-episode final season in mid-2018, but that could now be pushed back by the production shut down. The streaming network has also reportedly been eyeing spinoff opportunities, including one that features Michael Kelly’s Chief of Staff Doug Stamper.

Netflix previously said it knew Season 6 would be the last for “House of Cards” since the summer. Spacey issued a statement in reaction to Rapp’s allegations in which he apologized for his behavior despite not remembering the described encounter. The actor used the statement to also come out as gay, which has received backlash from numerous celebrities and gay activists.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.