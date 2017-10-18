‘House of Cards’ Set on Lockdown Due to Active Maryland Shooter

Police are looking for a suspect wanted for the shooting of five people in a Maryland business park close to the "House of Cards" set.

The Maryland set of “House of Cards” has got into lockdown while police search for a suspect identified as Radee Prince, who is wanted for the shooting of five people in a business park close to the Netflix series’ set. Variety confirmed production has stopped on the series and that the set is in lockdown until the shooter is arrested.

Three of the five people shot have died, reports the Baltimore Sun. The shooter targeted a local business named Advanced Granite Solutions. The victims were all employees of the company and police are now investigating Prince’s connection to the business. Schools in the area are also on a “modified lockdown.”

“There’s an individual out there on the loose who’s committed one of the most heinous acts in our county,” said Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. “We certainly consider him armed and dangerous.”

In a Facebook post written about the incident, “House of Cards” executive producer Dana Brunetti confirmed the shooting and criticized networks like CNN for not reporting on the incident.

“Shooting near House of Cards set. I turn on the news to see what is happening, and guess what they’re covering? Not the 5 dead and 3 wounded while gunman is still on the loose,” Brunetti wrote. “CNN asked me to come on air the other day to talk about ‘House of Cards’ and Russia, and today there is an ongoing active shooter near the House of Cards stage and ZERO coverage. They’re going nonstop of Sessions and Trump! WTF?!”

“House of Cards” is currently in production on Season 6.