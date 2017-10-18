‘I Love You, Daddy’ Trailer: Louis C.K. Isn’t Happy His Daughter is Falling in Love With A 68-Year-Old Man

Louis C.K.'s first directorial effort in 16 years is an ode to Woody Allen's "Manhattan."

Louis C.K.’s first directorial effort in 16 years finally arrives this November in the form of “I Love You, Daddy.” The black-and-white ode to Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” stars C.K. as a television writer whose life unravels when he discovers his 17-year-old daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) is falling for a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). The star-studded supporting cast includes Pamela Adlon, Edie Falco, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, and Helen Hunt.

“I Love You, Daddy” first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called it a “surreal feature-length effort that’s both deeply engaging and problematic.” “It’s an absorbing and intelligent accomplishment,” he wrote in his B+ review, “but it’s never too keen on answering the hardest questions that it poses.”

C.K. last directed “Pootie Tang” in 2001. His acclaimed FX series “Louie” has been on an indefinite hiatus since wrapping up its fifth season in May 2015. “I Love You, Daddy” will open November 17. Watch the first trailer below, courtesy of Yahoo! Movies.