‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Giveaway: Win a Blu-Ray Copy of Al Gore’s Climate Change Sequel

In 2006, Al Gore released “An Inconvenient Truth,” which broke down the science behind climate change and made it easily digestible for audiences. The impact was enormous, and climate change became a serious talking point in both politics and popular culture. “An Inconvenient Truth” inspired countless documentaries that have come in its wake, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2016 documentary “Before the Flood.”

Although Al Gore gained the nation’s attention in 2006, climate change has continued to spiral out of control, prompting the former Vice President to film a follow up film. As climate change continues to be debated in Congress, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” feels like an even more timely and necessary watch.

