‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Trailer: John Krasinski Brings the Action in First Full Spot for Amazon Series

You've seen Jack Ryan before, but never like this.

Jack Ryan may not be quite the international figure James Bond has become, but the analyst-turned-field agent has taken on almost as many forms over the years. After first appearing in the pages of Tom Clancy’s “The Hunt for Red October” in 1984, Alec Baldwin originated the onscreen character in the 1990 film. Then came the Harrison Ford era of “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger,” before Ben Affleck (“The Sum of All Fears”) and Chris Pine (“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”) stepped in for solo stints.

Now, it’s John Krasinski’s turn, and the former “Office” star is looking to leave a lasting mark in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Unveiled during the upcoming Amazon series’ New York Comic-Con panel, the first trailer finds Krasinski furthering his action star bonafides. Though known for his comedic work (and indie forays into writing and directing), Krasinski played military men in the Cameron Crowe drama “Aloha” and Michael Bay’s war film, “13 Hours.”

In “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” he’s got his boots on and gun out yet again. The one-hour, eight-episode first season follows Ryan as an up-and-coming CIA analyst who’s thrust into his first field assignment. The world is at risk from terrorist forces, and Ryan’s combined intelligence and strength are our best hope for survival.

Carlton Cuse (“Bates Motel,” “Lost”) joins Krasinski as an executive producer and serves as showrunner, as well. The rest of the cast includes Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”) and Abbie Cornish (“Limitless”). The pilot was written by Graham Rolland (“Fringe,” “The Returned”) and based on a story by Cuse.

“It’s an original story, so it’s not an adaptation of any of the novels,” director and executive producer Daniel Sackheim told IndieWire in July. “But I think it’s inspired in the same way as the Harrison Ford movies.”

“We very much lean into the notion of a guy who starts out as an analyst,” Sackheim said. “In the first episode, when we meet Jack Ryan, he’s an analyst. He kind of discovers something and gets roped into participating in the field. Little by little, he becomes an operative. So the first season is really following the arc of a guy learning to be a CIA agent, or what the CIA calls an operative vs. an analyst.”

Sackheim directs three of the eight episodes. Other directors include Cuse, Patricia Riggen, and Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”), who directed the pilot.

Watch the trailer below. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is slated to premiere in 2018 exclusively on Amazon.