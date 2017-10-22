‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Says He Knows At Least 15 Women Who’ve Been Accosted by James Toback

"I couldn't stop him," he writes, "but I could warn people about him."

Following today’s Los Angeles Times report on 38 women accusing James Toback of sexual harassment, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn has written a lengthy Facebook post saying he’s “personally met at least FIFTEEN WOMEN, probably more, who say that he’s accosted them.” That includes three women Gunn has dated, two of his close friends, and even a family member.

“It’s important to say, I don’t have any firsthand information about any of this,” writes Gunn. “But the stories are so eerily similar, and I’ve heard them again and again from some of the people I trust most in the world, I know the chances of them being untrue… well, it would just be impossible.” The report on Toback, whose films include “The Gambler” and “The Pick-up Artist,” follows the accounts of dozens of women who allege that Harvey Weinstein has sexually harassed, assaulted, or raped them.

“So I did what I could do in my impotent state – for over twenty years now, I’ve been bringing up James Toback every chance I could in groups of people,” Gunn continues. “I couldn’t stop him, but I could warn people about him.” Read his full post below.