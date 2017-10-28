James Gunn Tells Marvel and DC Fans to Quit Bickering: ‘Stop Engaging in That Way’

At the end of the day, aren't we all Groot?

If you’ve ever doubted the power of brand loyalty, allow me to draw your attention to the warring tribes that are Marvel and DC fans. The two comic-book publishers, whose characters exist in parallel cinematic universes, have inspired much loyalty — and enmity — from their respective fan bases. Now James Gunn, director of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, is calling for a truce.

Writing on Twitter, the filmmaker notes that any mention of DC Comics inspires “an endless screaming match” about the merits (or lack thereof) of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and that “you guys are never going to convince each other – it’s just a bunch of wasted energy.”

And indeed, he points out, “as Marvel and DC super fans you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world. So why do you spend so much time raging at each other? It’s silly. Please just stop it. Stop engaging in that way.”

Here’s his full Twitter thread, which surely won’t result in more bickering from fans who have completely missed his point: