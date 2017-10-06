James Woods Is Retiring (From Acting, Not Being a Jerk on Twitter)

The actor has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

James Woods has quietly announced his retirement from acting. Best known for his roles in such films as “Videodrome,” “Casino,” and “Once Upon a Time in America,” Woods has more recently attracted attention for his outspoken, highly conservative remarks on social media.

The actor, who celebrated his 70th birthday earlier this year, has twice been nominated for an Academy Award: in 1987 for his leading role in “Salvador” and again 10 years later for his supporting turn in “Ghosts of Mississippi.” His announcement was nestled in a press release sent out by his real-estate agent about Woods putting up his lake house in Rhode Island for sale.

After criticizing the gay romantic drama “Call Me by Your Name” on Twitter last month, Woods was called out by Amber Tamblyn for allegedly trying to pick her up when she was 16. He denied the accusation, later calling her a liar.