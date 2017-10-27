Jane Fonda on Harvey Weinstein: People Care Because Victims Are ‘Famous and White’

"This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color," Fonda told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Jane Fonda came out guns blazing on “All In With Chris Hayes,” opening with a powerful statement about the racial optics of the unfolding scandal. “It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and doesn’t get out quite the same.” Fonda was optimistic about the watershed moment as a harbinger for change, adding “It feels different. It feels like something has shifted.”

Fonda appeared on Hayes’ show alongside Gloria Steinem; the two feminist icons were representing the Women’s Media Center. “We have reached a tipping point,” said Steinem. “The important thing to remember is that it’s about power. And the idea that you have to dominate in order to be sexual that’s the fundamental problem.” Fonda pointed out that many women’s first jobs are in the restaurant industry, where their tips are often dependent on wearing a tight shirt or accepting unwanted comments. “It becomes the norm.”

Read More:Harvey Weinstein is Suing The Weinstein Company for Access to His Personnel File

More than 60 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, from A-list actresses to former assistants.

Watch the powerful full segment below: