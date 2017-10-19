‘Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond’ Trailer: Jim Carrey Shows You How He Transformed Into Andy Kaufman

Netflix's new documentary provides never-before-seen footage of Carrey's work behind the scenes of Miloš Forman's "Man on the Moon."

Any list of Jim Carrey’s best performances is bound to have his turn as Andy Kaufman in Miloš Forman’s “Man on the Moon” somewhere in the top five. Carrey earned universal acclaim for his turn as the comedian and performance artist, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy, and now he looks back at the process of becoming Kaufman in the new documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond.”

Directed by Chris Smith, “Jim & Andy” features never-before-seen footage from behind the scenes of “Man on the Moon.” The documentary chronicles Carrey’s artistic process and how he fully transformed into the legendary Kaufman, which included going method and remaining in character for much of production. The documentary premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Netflix will debut “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” November 17. Watch the trailer below.