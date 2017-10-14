Jimmy Fallon Explains Why His Humor Isn’t More Political: ‘It’s Just Not What I Do’ — Watch

His ratings have dropped as other late-night hosts have become more political.

Jimmy Fallon has yet to fully recover from playing with Donald Trump’s hair last year. Though his ratings are down and his reputation has taken a hit, the “Tonight Show” host is still confident in his approach — in part because political humor simply isn’t his forte. “It’s just not what I do. I think it’d be weird for me to start doing it now,” he told “Today.”

“I don’t really even care that much about politics. I gotta be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain,” Fallon continued. Part of his reasoning has to do with the fact that Fallon believes other late-night hosts are better equipped to grapple with politics: “I think the other guys are doing it very well. Colbert’s doing great. That’s what he’s good at. He’s great. He’s always into political comedy.”

“A lot of stuff [Trump does] is hard to make a joke about,” Fallon added. “It’s just too serious.” Elsewhere on late-night TV, Jimmy Kimmel has become increasingly political as well — his monologues on healthcare in particular have received widespread coverage.