‘C.B. Strike’: New J.K. Rowling TV Adaptation to Air on Cinemax in June 2018

Some episodes have already aired in the UK earlier this summer, but a new title isn't the only part of a revamped Cinemax lineup.

If “detective series based on the novels of J.K. Rowling” sounds like good TV to you, you’re in luck. As part of next year’s programming details, Cinemax revealed the release date of “C.B. Strike,” the latest TV adaptation from the “Harry Potter” author.

The series, co-starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, follows Cormoran Strike, a P.I. who uses his Army experience to help crack extra mysterious cases in London and beyond. This adaptation will bring to the screen all three Strike novels, which Rowling wrote under the pen name Robert Galbraith. HBO had previously announced that it had picked up U.S. distribution rights, but Monday’s announcement signaled that the series would be part of a new revamped Cinemax lineup.

The series originally aired in the UK earlier this summer as “Strike,” but presumably the initials were added to the U.S. title to avoid confusion with “Strike Back,” another series in the Cinemax 2018 lineup. “Strike Back” will begin its fifth season on Feb. 2.

“C.B. Strike” won’t be the first Rowling adaptation to make its debut on US TV: HBO aired “The Casual Vacancy” back in April 2015. The release of “C.B. Strike” will mirror the British one, with three hour-long episodes based on Rowling’s first Cormoran Strike novel “The Cuckoo’s Calling,” with a pair of episodes for the remaining two, “The Silkworm” and “Career of Evil.”

Also included in the network’s 2018 lineup: “Rellik,” a new six-installment detective series starring “Game of Thrones” alum Richard Dormer. No flaming swords (we assume), but it’ll be interesting to see if his “The enemy always wins” ethos carries over into his role as “Gabriel, an obsessive and disfigured UK police detective.”

