Second Woman, Actress Jordana Grolnick, Accuses President George H.W. Bush of Groping Her

Grolnick's allegations against Bush arrive shortly after similar claims from actress Heather Lind.

4 hours ago

Former President George H.W. Bush

Actress Jordana Grolnick has become the second woman to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of sexual harassment. The actress says she met Bush in August 2016 on the set of a Maine production of “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” He allegedly came backstage during intermission and fondled her while taking a photo with the cast. Grolnick claims Bush told her that his favorite magician was “David Cop-a-Feel” while he was groping her.

“We all circled around him and Barbara for a photo, and I was right next to him,” Grolnick told Deadspin. “He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’”

According to Grolnick, the others in the room “laughed politely and out of discomfort.” Barbara Bush was in the room as well. “[She] said something along the lines of, ‘He’s going to get himself put into jail!’ to which we laughed harder,” Grolnick said. She reached out to family members after the act occurred, but she was told to laugh it off because Bush was “an old sick man.”

In reaction to the allegation, Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath issued the following statement to Deadspin: “At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

Grolnick’s claims against Bush are nearly identical to Heather Lind’s allegation. The “Mistress America” and “Demolition” actress shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that Bush “touched [her] from behind” while taking a photo at a March 2014 press event celebrating her AMC television series “Turn: Washington Spies.”

