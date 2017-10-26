Second Woman, Actress Jordana Grolnick, Accuses President George H.W. Bush of Groping Her

Grolnick's allegations against Bush arrive shortly after similar claims from actress Heather Lind.

Actress Jordana Grolnick has become the second woman to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of sexual harassment. The actress says she met Bush in August 2016 on the set of a Maine production of “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” He allegedly came backstage during intermission and fondled her while taking a photo with the cast. Grolnick claims Bush told her that his favorite magician was “David Cop-a-Feel” while he was groping her.

“We all circled around him and Barbara for a photo, and I was right next to him,” Grolnick told Deadspin. “He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’”