Julianne Moore Says James Toback Invited Her to His Apartment on Two Separate Occasions

Moore revealed she experienced two encounters with Toback in New York City during the 1980s.

The Los Angeles Times’ report on director James Toback’s alleged history of sexual harassment has resulted in accusations from over 200 women. Julianne Moore has revealed on Twitter that she was one of the many women reportedly targeted by Toback over the last several decades, though Moore denied his requests and never accepted a private meeting with him.

According to the Oscar-winning actress, Toback approached her in New York City during the 1980s asking if she would come to his apartment and audition for one of his movies. She says he did the “exact” same thing just a month later, even though she refused his original offer.

Many of the women who have spoken out against Toback have shared a similar experience. Toback would allegedly wait on the street or in parks in New York and Los Angeles and invite women to his hotel room or apartment under the request of a work meeting. Multiple women’s stories end with claims that the director dry-humped them or masturbated in front of them.

Moore’s revelation follows her comments made in reaction to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and abuse scandal. During an appearance promoting her new film “Suburbicon” on TODAY, the actress called for Weinstein to be prosecuted in the wake of over 50 allegations of harassment against him. Earlier this month, the actress praised the women who bravely stepped forward to accuse Weinstein.

“Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so…through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them,” Moore said. “We are social animals, we all want to feel included and to be heard and to know that people have our backs, so, yes, absolutely, it’s really, really important [to speak out] because it is a scary thing and it’s important that we rectify the situation.”

Moore can currently be seen in Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” now playing in select theaters. “Suburbicon” opens in theaters October 27.

@GlennWhipp 1 – #JamesToback approached me in the 80’s on Columbus Ave with the same language – wanted me to audition, come to his apt. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017