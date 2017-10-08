‘Justice League’ Trailer: They Could Be Heroes, Just for One Day — Watch

The film hits theaters next month.

Another comic-con, another “Justice League” trailer. The latest look at DC Comics’ team-up movie has just premiered at New York Comic-Con, where a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” accompanies the team of rival’s long-awaited decision to set aside their differences and save the world. Watch below.

A lot of people are in this movie, most of whom you’re likely familiar with: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons, to name but a few. Some are heroes, some are villains, all are super.

“Justice League” was directed by “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” helmer Zack Snyder, who stepped down following the death of his daughter and was replaced in post-production by Joss Whedon. Warner Brothers will release the film in theaters on November 17.

