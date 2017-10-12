Kate Beckinsale Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment When She Was 17 Years Old

The actress says Weinstein came on to her at the Savoy Hotel when she was only a teenager.

Kate Beckinsale is joining the list of actresses who have shared their encounters dealing with Harvey Weinstein over the years. In an emotional Instagram post, Beckinsale reveals she was asked to meet Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when she was just 17. “I assumed it would be in a conference room,” the actress said of the meeting, but when she arrived the receptionist told her to head to Weinstein’s room. Beckinsale says he answered the door in his bathrobe.

“I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him,” Beckinsale writes. “After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed.”

Beckinsale says there was no physical altercation between Weinstein and herself that night. The “Underworld” star’s story may not include physical abuse, but it begins the same way as many of the actresses who have come forward: With Weinstein setting up a one-on-one meeting in a hotel room and wearing a bathrobe. Actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Lea Seydoux, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Judd have all shared nearly identical stories.

“A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting,” Beckinsale continues. “I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not. I had what I thought were boundaries — I said no to him professionally many times over the years, some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, ‘Kate lives to say no to me.'”

Beckinsale also reveals she told a male friend to warn a young actress about Weinstein before going to a dinner meeting with him. “[The male friend] received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film,” she says. “The girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.”

Beckinsale most recently starred in “The Only Living Boy in New York.” Read the actress’ full statement in the post below.

