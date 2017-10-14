Kate Winslet Wants to Play Her ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Character Again

"I'd love to know what happened to her," she said onstage at Lincoln Center.

Kate Winslet was onstage at Lincoln Center for the world premiere of Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” at the New York Film Festival last night, but it wasn’t the only movie she discussed. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” was brought up as well, and the Oscar winner said she wouldn’t mind revisiting the character of Clementine.

“Actually, she’s one I’d love to play again because it was just so much fun,” Winslet said. “And the possibilities for the hair colors were just endless. Wouldn’t you like to see Clementine as a 42-year-old woman? I’d love to know what happened to her. I love the idea that she just let herself get really fat and just totally let go of her hangups about her body and just indulged in everything that made her feel happy. And more hair colors and more crazy clothes! I just think that could’ve been fun.”

Winslet starred opposite Jim Carrey in the film, which was written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry; we would also like Winslet to play Clementine again. Read her full comments from last night here.