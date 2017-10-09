Kevin Smith on Harvey Weinstein: ‘Now I Know While I Was Profiting, Others Were in Terrible Pain’

The two worked together throughout the beginning of Smith's career.

Kevin Smith has joined the growing chorus of filmmakers, actors, and others within the film industry to speak up about Harvey Weinstein, who was fired yesterday after numerous accusations of sexual harassment were leveled against him.

Asked about Weinstein on Twitter, the “Clerks,” “Dogma,” and “Chasing Amy” director replied, “He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain.”

“It makes me feel ashamed,” he added. Weinstein, then the head of Miramax, bought “Clerks” at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival and helped launch Smith’s career. They worked together for more than a decade after that, first at Miramax and then at the Weinstein Company; following the disappointing box-office returns of “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” their relationship took a downturn.

“An associate says Smith bitterly blamed Harvey Weinstein for failing to spend enough to market the film,” according to a THR article written in 2011, three years after the release of “Zack and Miri.” “Although Weinstein said he spent $30 million on marketing, Smith didn’t believe he had followed through. Either way, the relationship between the two frayed.”