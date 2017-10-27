Kevin Smith and Neil deGrasse Tyson Explore the Psychology of Lex Luthor on ‘StarTalk’ — Watch

The pair talk superpowers and fandoms in this week's episode of the Nat Geo talk show.

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s loquacious personality is enough to bring people to National Geographic for “StarTalk,” but guests like filmmaker Kevin Smith is what keeps viewers coming back. Airing Sunday nights at 11/10c p.m., this week’s episode of Tyson’s weekly talk show will feature a riveting conversation with the “Clerks” director about the science of superheroes, the ongoing appreciation of comic books, and this generation’s obsession with events like Comic-Con.

Smith is a notorious superhero fan, and in the exclusive clip for this Sunday’s episode, Smith reveals what his number one superpower would be. While his answer isn’t what anyone would expect, it’s definitely on brand for “StarTalk,” as Tyson uses it to dive into the complex thought of our favorite superhero villains, such as Lex Luthor.

Along with dissecting super-villain psychology, the men also discuss the nostalgia that comes from watching superheroes from childhood comic books grow into massive Marvel moneymakers, as well as the pleasant nature of the Comic-Con phenomenon and the fandoms that increase the magnitude of the event.

Tune into “StarTalk” on National Geographic every Sunday night as Season 4 continues to roll out. If you’re looking for more scientific exploration, venture back into the Season 4 archives on the “StarTalk” website to watch Neil talk with other legends in their fields, such as Jane Goodall and the incomparable Terry Crews.

Watch the exclusive conversation below: