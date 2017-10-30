Anthony Rapp Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexually Harassing Him at 14 Years Old

Spacey has apologized to Rapp and claims he does not remember the encounter.

UPDATE (October 30): “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon has broken his silence on the allegations against Spacey, calling Rapp’s story “deeply troubling.” According to Willimon: “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on ‘House of Cards,’ I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

Anthony Rapp, best known for being in the original Broadway cast of “Rent” and a current cast member on “Star Trek: Discovery,” has accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment. Rapp told Buzzfeed that the alleged encounter occurred at Spacey’s apartment in 1986, when the former was 14 years old and the latter 26 years old. The two had met at Broadway-related functions since both were starring in popular shows (Rapp in “Precious Sons,” Spacey in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”). Spacey invited Rapp to a party and after all the guests had left he reportedly “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold,” Rapp said. “But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Rapp says that when Spacey climbed on top of him he “was, like pressing into me” and “tightening his arms.” The young actor managed to push Spacey off him and step into the bathroom. Spacey allegedly tried to get Rapp to stay the night, but Rapp declined and left the actor’s apartment.

“The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen,” Rapp said. “And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy.”

Rapp admits that all the women speaking out against Hollywood figures such as Harvey Weinstein and James Toback gave him the courage to come forward with his story about Spacey.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s allegation several hours after the publication of the Buzfeed article with an official statement in which he apologized to Rapp and admitted to not remembering the encounter. Spacey, who has infamously kept his personal life and sexual orientation private throughout his career, also publicly came out as a gay man in his apology statement, saying Rapp’s story has “encouraged me to address other things about my life.”

“I’m horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He continued: “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy….in my life i have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

