Filmmakers: Apply to Host a Work-in-Progress Screening at Kickstarter HQ

Kickstarter opens its theater doors to indie filmmakers needing to get feedback on their work-in-progress films.

Editing a film can be a lonely process where filmmakers loose all objectivity about what they’re creating. Getting feedback from trusted voices and learning how a film plays to an audience is important, but renting a theater is expensive, especially for a low budget independent film.

It’s for this reason that Kickstarter has decided to open the doors to its state-of-the-art 50-person theater inside the company’s Brooklyn Headquarters to filmmakers looking for a place to screen its works-in-progress. Starting today, filmmakers who used the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform are eligible to apply for what they are calling “Rough Cut,” a program that allows the company’s theater to be booked at no charge.

The program unofficially started months ago, when the crowdfunding platform – which has been used by 106 Sundance Festival films over the last six years – started granting theater access to their alumni with films nearing completion and in need of a place to screen for funders, collaborators, and test audiences. For many it was the the first time they saw their work on a big screen.

Last year, directors Anthony and Alex used the theater to screen an early version of their documentary “Susanne Bartsch: On Top,” which recently had its world premiere at the Hot Docs documentary film festival in Toronto.

“It can be so difficult to secure a theater space on a limited budget, and the opportunity to screen our work-in-progress at Kickstarter’s theater made the experience so much easier,” said Anthony and Alex. “Susanne [Bartsch] hadn’t seen even a moment of the film at that point yet, and the theater was the perfect place for her to experience it for the first time.”

Kickstarter Film alum wanting to screen their film at the company’s Brooklyn offices can fill out an application here, or send an email to film@kickstarter.com. Filmmakers must have run a Kickstarter campaign for the project they want to screen in order to be eligible for the Rough Cut program.