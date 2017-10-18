Kristen Stewart Speaks Out For Below-the-Line Crew Members Who Face Sexual Harassment

The actress wants you to know Hollywood's sexual harassment problem affects every department of production.

The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal has inspired numerous actresses to speak out on the issue, and Kristen Stewart was one of them at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles Monday night. The actress expanded the conversation to include the harassment and abuse that below-the-line crew members face on a daily basis. Stewart says she has tried to protect makeup artists and camera assistants from sexual harassment on numerous occasions.

“I want to express how thankful I am to hear what is typically a murmured sotto conversation,” Stewart said in reference to Weinstein. “We’ve all been talking about this forever, not to make it specific, but it is, ah, about this motherfucker. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve saved makeup artists — because it trickled down, too — and camera assistants from DPs who are like, ‘Hey, babe.’”

““And when I say ‘saved,’ I mean momentarily been like, ‘Don’t, fucker!’ And they are embarrassed for one second, but it just keeps going every single day,” Stewart continued. “So I’d say, let’s be aware of this on every level. Those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be because they are in fear of getting their next job, as every actress is, too, same deal.”

Stewart was joined at the event by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence, both of whom shared their own personal experiences battling harassment throughout their careers. Witherspoon revealed she was assaulted by a director when she was just 16 years old. Lawrence told stories involving a producer’s abusive requests for her to lost weight.