Lauren Sivan Talks About Alleged Harvey Weinstein Incident: ‘I Could Not Believe What I Was Witnessing’ — Watch

The reporter appeared on "Megyn Kelly Today" this morning.

After coming forward with her accusation against Harvey Weinstein over the weekend, Lauren Sivan appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” this morning. The TV reporter spoke candidly about the alleged incident, which she says took place a decade ago and involved being “cornered” in a restaurant with Weinstein, who masturbated in front of her.

“We walked through this kitchen into, like, a vestibule where there are bathrooms and a hallway and a door out to this restaurant was locked,” she said of the night in question, which began she met Weinstein while out at dinner with friends in New York City.

“It was closed. And that’s where he cornered me, in this vestibule, and leaned in and tried to kiss me, which I immediately rebuffed. I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. I had no idea that’s what this was. I’m sorry. I have a very serious boyfriend and I’m not interested.’ And I thought it would end there. But that’s when he blocked the entrance — or exit for me. And said, ‘Well, then, just stand there and be quiet.’”

Sivan was “completely shocked” at this point, she continued, and from there she claims Weinstein “immediately exposed himself and, you know, began pleasuring himself. And I just stood there dumbfounded.”

Weinstein was fired by the Weinstein Company yesterday, less than a week after the initial New York Times article detailing a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.

“I could not believe what I was witnessing,” Sivan added. “It was disgusting and kind of pathetic, really, to stand there and look at this man, you know? But more than the disgusting act itself — which, of course, was gross — was the demeaning part of it all. That just 20 minutes earlier he was having this great conversation with me and I felt so great and flattered by it. And then, ‘Stand there and be quiet’ just negated any warm feelings I had.”

The alleged incident ended “relatively quickly,” Sivan said.