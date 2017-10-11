Lindsay Lohan ‘Feels Bad’ For Harvey Weinstein and Wants Everyone to ‘Stand Up’ For Him

The actress has since deleted an Instagram video in which she defends the disgraced studio head.

Many actors have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein since the publication of articles from The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed decades of alleged sexual harassment, including rape, but Lindsay Lohan is not one of those celebrities. While Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, and more have condemned the former head of The Weinstein Company, Lohan has come to his defense in a now-deleted Instagram video in which she urges people to “stand up” for Weinstein.

Read More:Harvey Weinstein Accused of Rape By Asia Argento and Two Other Women

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan. Hi. I’m in Dubai. I’m home and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” Lohan said. “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina [Chapman] needs to take a stand and be there for her husband. He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

Chapman announced Tuesday evening she would divorcing Weinstein after 10 years of marriage, citing his “unforgivable actions” as the reason. Lohan and Weinstein have worked together on films such as the political ensemble drama “Bobby” and the Dimenson Films title “Scary Movie 5.” The actress has remained out of the spotlight for much of the last several years and she hasn’t appeared in a feature since 2013.

Lohan deleted the Instagram video of her defense message, but the clip was online long enough for people to record and share it. You can watch Lohan’s statements below.