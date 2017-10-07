Lisa Bloom Resigns as Advisor to Harvey Weinstein

The attorney announced her departure via Twitter.

Harvey Weinstein just lost his advisor. Lisa Bloom, a high-profile attorney who’s most often on the other end of cases such as this, has resigned from her position. The move comes two days after a New York Times article detailing several allegations of sexual harassment against the Miramax and Weinstein Company co-founder, some of them going back decades.

“I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein,” tweeted Bloom. “My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.” Bloom’s mother, Gloria Allred, was critical of her daughter’s role.

“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” reads a statement Allred released yesterday. “I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment. While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel.”

Weinstein’s future at the company he co-founded remains uncertain, and several TWC board members have already resigned.