Lupita Nyong’o: Harvey Weinstein Tried to Massage Me in His Bedroom

Nyong’o joins the staggeringly long list of women who have accused the disgraced mogul of sexual harassment and assault.

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest woman to come out against Harvey Weinstein with allegations of sexual harassment. The Oscar winner wrote an op-ed for The New York Times that detailed her personal experience with Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior, including a chilling incident where he asked to screen a film for her at his home.

“Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage,” she wrote. “I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.”

Despite more grim recollections of her time spent with him, her essay ends with a call to action to “ensure that this kind of rampant predatory behavior as an accepted feature of our industry dies here and now.”

“Now that we are speaking, let us never shut up about this kind of thing,” she wrote. “I speak up to make certain that this is not the kind of misconduct that deserves a second chance. I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence.”

Nyong’o joins more than 40 women who have spoken out against Weinstein, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Beckinsale. Read her full essay here.