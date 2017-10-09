Meryl Streep Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Abuse Allegations: ‘The Behavior is Inexcusable’

Streep won the Oscar for Best Actress as the star of The Weinstein Company's "The Iron Lady."

Meryl Streep has joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out against Harvey Weinstein in the wake of The New York Times article which revealed sexual harassment allegations made against the media mogul spanning decades. Streep and Weinstein have worked together numerous times throughout their careers, most recently on films such as “The Iron Lady” and “August: Osage County,” the former of which won Streep the Best Actress Oscar in 2012. She even has joked in the past that Weinstein was the “God” of the industry.

Streep’s official statement, released exclusively to The Huffington Post, calls the allegations “disgraceful” and “appalling.” The actress praises the women who spoke up against Weinstein, such as Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, as heroes, while admitting she never knew about any of the offenses made against Weinstein. Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein Company on Sunday by the company’s board of directors.

The Times article revealed Weinstein has settled up to eight sexual harassment cases. The report caused more accusations to be made against the former studio head, including one from TV reporter Lauren Sivan that alleges Weinstein exposed himself and masturbated into a potted plant in front of her.

Read Streep’s official statement below, which was originally published by The Huffington Post.

The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.