David Fincher Reveals ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Storyline

David Fincher knows exactly where his Netflix serial killer drama is going next, and it's a big murder case.

David Fincher’s new serial killer drama “Mindhunter” has only been available to stream for a couple days now, but it’s already turned into the latest must-binge Netflix offering. The series is based on John E. Douglas’ true-crime book

“Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” and stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI criminal profilers who interview some of the most notorious serial killers in history to understand what it is that makes criminals commit violent acts.

Netflix has already renewed “Mindhunter” for Season 2, and Fincher knows exactly where the story will be heading in the next round of episodes. Speaking to Billboard about the use of music in the 10-episode first season, Fincher let it slip that Season 2 will be tackling the Atlanta child murders that rocked the nation between 1979 and 1981.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher said. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

The Atlanta child murders were a series of killings that took place over two years in and around the Georgia capital. At least 28 children, teenagers, and adults were killed during this period. All of the victims were African-American. Atlanta native Wayne Williams, who was only 23 years old at the time of the last murder in May 1981, was convicted for two of the adult murders and sentenced to two life terms in prison. Many of the murders became cold cases and remain unsolved.

“Mindhunter” Season 1 takes place in 1977, which makes the Atlantic child murders a logical next step as it was one of the biggest FBI criminal cases of the late 1970s. Season 1 included cold opens of an unnamed character in Sedgwick County, Kansas that ended with him burning unidentified evidence. The man is believed to be the BTK Killer, who killed 10 people between 1974 and 1991. Fans are expecting the BTK Killer to be more of a focal point in Season 2, though Fincher has not confirmed that just yet.

“Mindhunter” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.