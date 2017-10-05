‘Molly’s Game’ New Trailer: Jessica Chastain Gives One of Her Most Electrifying Performances

Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut is easily one of the best poker films ever made.

It wouldn’t be Oscar season without at least one ferocious Jessica Chastain performance shaking up the Best Actress race. This year, the Oscar nominee gets one of her most electrifying roles to date in Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, “Molly’s Game.” The poker drama world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, where Chastain earned rave reviews and became an instant contender for a Best Actress nomination.

Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, a former skier and Olympic hopeful who becomes the target of an FBI investigation after she launches a high stakes international poker game. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Brian d’Arcy James, Michael Cera, and Chris O’Dowd co-star.

In his A- review of the movie, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich says Chastain hasn’t been this good on screen since her Oscar-nominated role in “Zero Dark Thirty.” “She bulldozes through the role with a confidence that only the best actors can make convincing,” he writes. “Elusive and unattainable but sitting with her back straight in a room full of hand-picked high-rollers, Chastain weaponizes her stardom in a way that also deflects it.”

STX Entertainment will release “Molly’s Game” in theaters November 22. Watch the new trailer below.