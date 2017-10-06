‘Mosaic’ First Trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s Murder Mystery is an Interactive App and an HBO Limited Series

Everyone will finally be able to see what Soderbergh has been working on for the last three years this November.

Stephen Soderbergh has been keeping his new project “Mosaic” a mystery for the last three years, but HBO has finally lifted the curtain on what looks to be a groundbreaking experiment from the master director who has built his career on groundbreaking experiments. “Mosaic” is basically a murder mystery that will be presented as both an interactive app and a six-part limited series.

Viewers will be able to download the app for free starting in November. The story centers around the murder of a celebrity named Olivia Lake, and the app will include different storythreads relating to all the different characters that users can select to watch on their own terms. The app won’t have a traditional beginning, middle, or end, but will present a handful of leads for which the viewer can use to start piecing together the mystery.

The official synopsis reads: “The MOSAIC app allows viewers to choose what point of view from which to follow the story and, in effect, build their own experience from the material created by Soderbergh. The choices one makes build upon one another, enabling multiple tellings of the story from different perspectives and, sometimes, with different conclusions.”

Soderbergh and HBO will debut the more narrative-friendly limited series in January 2018. The cast includes Sharon Stone, Garrett Hedlund, Frederick Weller, Beau Bridges, Paul Reubens, Jeremy Bobb, and Maya Kazan. Watch the first trailer below.