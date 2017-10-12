Movies Anywhere: Inside the App Bringing 5 Studios Together

The new one-stop online movie shopping app hopes to expand beyond Thursday's initial launch with five studios.

Online digital movie purchasing across multiple devices just got easier for consumers, thanks to a new alliance between major studios Disney, Fox, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. With Thursday’s launch of Movies Anywhere, the free app/website provides access to nearly 7,500 titles from the five studios through digital retailers Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Up until now, online digital movie access has been divided between the former Disney Movies Anywhere and rival studios’ competing cloud-based UltraViolet digital locker. According to Karin Gilford, general manager of Movies Anywhere, they hope to lure other studios and mini-majors while also making movies available from specialty divisions Focus Features (Universal) and Fox Searchlight.

“By setting up MA and setting up an account, and then linking that account to our participating digital retailers, you’ll be able to sync your whole purchase movie collection across all of those accounts,” said Gilford. “And then you’ll have access to your accounts through an easy to use, beautiful, feature film-focused interface.”

The interface includes the ability to purchase all currently available titles in the marketplace (including this week’s release of Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes”), to set up multiple accounts, profiles and rating restrictions for kids, and easily access bonus features. Available platforms include Amazon fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Apple TV; Chromcast; iPhone, iPad, and iPad touch; and Roku.

As an added inducement, there were will be a limited-time offer to receive up to five free digital movies. For instance, Sony’s”Ghostbusters” remake and Fox/Blue Sky’s “Ice Age” will be be added to the library by activating and connecting an account with Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu, Connecting with a second digital retailer will entitle access to Disney’s Oscar-winning “Big Hero 6,” Universal’s “Jason Bourne,” and Warner Bros.’ “The LEGO Movie.”

Sign Up Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.