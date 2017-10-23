‘Mudbound’ Finally Hits Netflix Next Month, Plus Music and Film Documentaries

Fall is upon us, and with it a fresh new crop of Netflix movies to curl up with when the weather starts to turn. Next month’s most exciting addition to the streaming service is “Mudbound,” the Southern World Ward II epic from up-and-comer-turned-force-to-be-reckoned-with Dee Rees. Netflix sealed the biggest deal of this year’s Sundance Film Festival when it paid a whopping $12.5 million for “Mudbound,” setting a high bar for the drama. Balancing out the heavier fare are classic comedies like “Men In Black” and “Scary Movie,” as well as “Field of Dreams” and “42” for the baseball lovers.
The fresh crop also includes a bevy of critically acclaimed documentaries, such as “Eventual Salvation,” “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” and “Cuba and the Cameraman.” Jim Carrey’s creative process gets a deep dive in “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” which includes never-before-seen behind the scenes footage from Milos Forman’s “The Man on the Moon.”
Looking for a cry? Netflix has you covered, there, with the addition of titles like “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “The Reader.” Maybe this year’s Thanksgiving won’t be so stressful after all.
Check out the full list of new titles hitting Netflix next month below.
Available 11/1/17
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Available 11/2/17
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Available 11/3/17
Eventual Salvation
Available 11/4/17
Williams
Available 11/5/17
The Homesman
The Veil
Available 11/6/17
The Dinner
Available 11/7/17
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Killing Ground
The Journey Is the Destination
Available 11/10/17
The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 11/12/17
Long Time Running
Available 11/13/17
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Available 11/14/17
Hickok
Available 11/16/17
9
Available 11/17/17
A Christmas Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Available 11/20/17
Piranha
Available 11/21/17
Saving Capitalism — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Available 11/22/17
Cherry Pop
Godless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Available 11/23/17
Deep
Available 11/24/17
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 11/27/17
Darkness Rising
Available 11/28/17
The Queen Of Spain
Available 11/30/17
The Details
Winning