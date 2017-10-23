‘Mudbound’ Finally Hits Netflix Next Month, Plus Music and Film Documentaries

Mary J. Blige enters the Oscar race next month when "Mudbound" hits Netflix, along with some tearjerkers, documentaries, and classic comedies.

Fall is upon us, and with it a fresh new crop of Netflix movies to curl up with when the weather starts to turn. Next month’s most exciting addition to the streaming service is “Mudbound,” the Southern World Ward II epic from up-and-comer-turned-force-to-be-reckoned-with Dee Rees. Netflix sealed the biggest deal of this year’s Sundance Film Festival when it paid a whopping $12.5 million for “Mudbound,” setting a high bar for the drama. Balancing out the heavier fare are classic comedies like “Men In Black” and “Scary Movie,” as well as “Field of Dreams” and “42” for the baseball lovers.

The fresh crop also includes a bevy of critically acclaimed documentaries, such as “Eventual Salvation,” “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” and “Cuba and the Cameraman.” Jim Carrey’s creative process gets a deep dive in “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” which includes never-before-seen behind the scenes footage from Milos Forman’s “The Man on the Moon.”

Looking for a cry? Netflix has you covered, there, with the addition of titles like “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “The Reader.” Maybe this year’s Thanksgiving won’t be so stressful after all.

Check out the full list of new titles hitting Netflix next month below.

Available 11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Available 11/2/17

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Available 11/3/17

Eventual Salvation

Available 11/4/17

Williams

Available 11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil

Available 11/6/17

The Dinner

Available 11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Killing Ground

The Journey Is the Destination

Available 11/10/17

The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/12/17

Long Time Running

Available 11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Available 11/14/17

Hickok

Available 11/16/17

9

Available 11/17/17

A Christmas Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Available 11/20/17

Piranha

Available 11/21/17

Saving Capitalism — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Available 11/22/17

Cherry Pop

Godless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Available 11/23/17

Deep

Available 11/24/17

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/27/17

Darkness Rising

Available 11/28/17

The Queen Of Spain

Available 11/30/17

The Details

Winning