‘My Friend Dahmer’ Trailer: Anne Heche Is Unhinged in This Gripping Portrait of the Serial Killer as a Young Man — Watch

Ross Lynch, Dallas Roberts, and Heche lead a divinely unnerving biopic about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's teenage years.

For those obsessed with the lurid things in life, a campy new biopic on notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s teenage years is sure to satisfy. In the official trailer for “My Friend Dahmer,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, Disney Channel star Ross Lynch inhabits the role of the teenaged murderer with an eerie calmness. Anne Heche makes a brief but memorable appearance as Dahmer’s troubled mother, and Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club”) plays his tortured father.

One of America’s most infamous serial killers, Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991 before being captured and incarcerated. “My Friend Dahmer” tells the story of what happened to make him that way. Directed by Marc Meyers, the film is based on a graphic novel by Derf Backderf, who knew Dahmer in high school and appears as a character in the film.

Per the official synopsis: “Jeff Dahmer is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser), and copes with his unstable mother (Heche) and well-intentioned father (Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.”

FilmRise will release “My Friend Dahmer” in November, 2017. Watch the trailer below: