Actress Natassia Malthe Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape: ‘I Wanted it to End, I Played Dead’

The actress told reporters about an encounter with Weinstein in February 2008 at a press conference in New York City.

Actress and model Natassia Malthe has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. Malthe shared her story during a press conference in New York City on October 25 where she was joined by attorney Gloria Allred. The actress claims Weinstein forced himself on her during their first meeting, and then on a later date requested she partake in a threesome with him.

Malthe told the press that she met Weinstein in February 2008 at the BAFTA Awards in London while she was working as a spokesperson for LG. He requested to take a photo with her and pressured her into giving up her hotel information. “I was put on the spot,” she said. Later that night, Weinstein reportedly banged on her door and unexpectedly invited himself in.

“I opened the door and his clothes were messy and his face didn’t look normal and I thought, ‘Could he possibly be on drugs?'” Malthe said. “He took off his pants and sat on the bed. I was feeling panicked and wondering, ‘What should I do?’…He was a very large man, and at the time, I weighed 98 pounds.”

According to Malthe, Weinstein proceed to “take out his penis” and “masturbate in front of [her].” She says Weinstein was sitting on the bed and then climbed on top of her and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

“It was not consensual. He did not use a condom. He did not ejaculate inside of me. Then he masturbated,” Malthe said.

The following day, Malthe says a script for the musical adaptation of “Nine” was sent to her hotel room. She auditioned for the movie when she was back in the U.S., even scoring a dance audition with the film’s director, Rob Marshall. Weinstein eventually got back in touch with her and requested a meeting to discuss the role at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. When she went to his hotel, another woman was already in his room.

“The girl took off her clothes and began to give him a blowjob,” Malthe said. “I refused. He and the girl were both laughing at me.”

Malthe left and reportedly yelled at Weinstein for his actions. She was not cast in “Nine.” “I felt that my dreams had been shattered,” she said.

“Actresses should not have to demean themselves to be successful,” Malthe concluded. “The situation with Harvey was not isolated. The experiences with Harvey were the worst. Hollywood men should not be allowed to force women to gratify them sexually in order to move ahead.”

The actress has starred in movies such as “Elektra,” “Skinwalkers,” and “DOA: Dead or Alive.” Her allegation against Weinstein comes just one day after another Allred client, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, accused the former studio executive of rape. Actresses Asia Argento and Rose McGowan have also made rape allegations against Weinstein, while over 50 more women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.