Netflix Doc ‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’: Did Director David France Steal a Filmmaker’s Research?

Reina Gossett called out David France on social media.

Netflix debuted “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” on Oct. 6, but filmmaker Reina Gossett claims that the documentary’s director, David France, appropriated her idea and research for the project.

“David got inspired to make this film from a grant application video that Sasha [Wortzel] and I made and sent to Kalamazoo/Arcus Foundation social justice center while he was visiting,” Gossett wrote in a statement, shared today on Twitter by author and activist Janet Mock. “He told the people who worked there — I shit you not — that he should be the one to do this film.”

Gossett, who currently serves as activist-in-residence at the Barnard College Center for Research on Women’s Social Justice Institute, wrote, directed, and produced with Wortzel “Happy Birthday, Marsha!” a fictional short film about gay liberation pioneer and drag queen Marsha P. Johnson, who some credit for the shattered shot glass that launched New York City’s Stonewall riots. Set in the hours prior to that historic night in 1969, “Happy Birthday, Marsha!” starred “Tangerine” actress Mya Taylor and benefited from more than $35,000 in Indiegogo donations. The film is included in the current New Museum exhibition “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon.”

France received a 2013 Best Documentary Oscar nomination for “How to Survive a Plague,” which he adapted into his fourth book, subtitled, “The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.” He lost his boyfriend to the disease in 1991. Gossett, France, and Netflix did not respond to IndieWire’s requests for comment.

In her statement, Gossett alleged that to make his film and secure a grant from the Sundance Institute and the Arcus Foundation, France pilfered her contacts as well as her work on advocacy group Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries. Gossett also wrote that France convinced Vimeo to take down a video she’d uploaded of a stirring speech by Johnson’s good friend, Sylvia Rivera.

“This kind of extraction/excavation of black life, disabled life, poor life, trans life is so old and so deeply connected to the violence Marsha had to deal with throughout her life,” wrote Gossett. “I feel so much rage and grief over all of this.”

Born Malcolm Michaels, Johnson was found dead in the Hudson River in 1992, six days after she went missing. She was 46 years old.

France also wrote “Our Fathers: The Secret Life of the Catholic Church in an Age of Scandal,” which became a Showtime film starring Ted Danson, Christopher Plummer, Brian Dennehy and Ellen Burstyn.

“The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Watch the trailer below.