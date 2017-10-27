New York Film Critics Circle Adds 8 New Members, Expanding to Largest Membership in History

The New York Film Critics Circle announced today that 8 new members will join the group, bringing the total number of members to 42, the largest membership since the group was founded in 1935. The new members include The Ringer’s Kameron Austin Collins, IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich, The National Catholic Register’s Steven Greydanus, BBC’s Caryn James, Film Comment’s Violet Lucca, RogerEbert.com’s Sheila O’Malley, The Atlantic’s David Sims and Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson. Additionally, the group formally voted in Alison Willmore from Buzzfeed as their Vice Chair.
“We are thrilled to welcome so many strong voices from a variety of publications into the group this year,” said NYFCC Chair Eric Kohn of IndieWire. “Our group is now at its largest number in history, illustrating the ongoing vitality of film criticism in New York and the range of voices keeping it relevant. While we plan to continue our presence around town with screenings and events, our awards are just around the corner — and in a very unpredictable year, we’re excited to see how this year’s voting plays out.”
The NYFCC will vote on its annual awards on Thursday, November 30, 2017, followed by its annual Gala Awards dinner on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. As is the organization’s tradition, winners will be announced on Twitter during the annual meeting. New members will be announced in October, after their annual meeting on October 20. Only a handful of other voting bodies go before the NYFCC, including the Gotham Awards (November 27) and the National Board of Review (November 28). The NYFCC is typically the first critics-led organization to announce its winners, getting a major jump on the season and helping set the stage for the weeks to come.
Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest and most prestigious in the country. The circle’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and the web’s most respected online publications. Every year the organization meets in New York to vote on awards for the calendar year’s films. Check out our awards calendar, and our Oscar Predictions right here.
A full list of voting members include:
Eric Kohn (Chair)
IndieWire
Alison Willmore (Vice Chair)
Buzzfeed
Marshall Fine (General Manager)
Freelance
John Anderson
Freelance
Melissa Anderson
FourFrames
Michael Atkinson
The Village Voice
Richard Brody
The New Yorker
Dwight Brown
NNPA Syndication
Kameron Austin Collins
The Ringer
Bilge Ebiri
The Village Voice
David Edelstein
New York Magazine
David Ehrlich
IndieWire
David Fear
Rolling Stone
Graham Fuller
Culture Trip
Owen Gleiberman
Variety
Ed Gonzalez
Slant Magazine
Steven Greydanus
The National Catholic Register
Rafer Guzman
Newsday
Jordan Hoffman
The Guardian
Caryn James
BBC
Richard Lawson
Vanity Fair
Violet Lucca
Film Comment
Joe Morgenstern
The Wall Street Journal
Sheila O’Malley
Rogerebert.com
Nick Pinkerton
Freelance
Peter Rainer
Christian Science Monitor
Rex Reed
New York Observer
Joshua Rothkopf
Time Out New York
Alan Scherstuhl
The Village Voice
Matt Zoller Seitz
Rogerebert.com
David Sims
The Atlantic
Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
Kyle Smith
New York Post
Dana Stevens
Slate
Sara Stewart
New York Post
Amy Taubin
Artforum
Peter Travers
Rolling Stone
Keith Uhlich
Freelance
Alissa Wilkinson
Vox
Stephen Whitty
The Star-Ledger
Stephanie Zacharek
Time Magazine
