New York Film Critics Circle Adds 8 New Members, Expanding to Largest Membership in History

Of the new members added to the group today, half are women.

1 hour ago

The New York Film Critics Circle announced today that 8 new members will join the group, bringing the total number of members to 42, the largest membership since the group was founded in 1935. The new members include The Ringer’s Kameron Austin Collins, IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich, The National Catholic Register’s Steven Greydanus, BBC’s Caryn James, Film Comment’s Violet Lucca, RogerEbert.com’s Sheila O’Malley, The Atlantic’s David Sims and Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson. Additionally, the group formally voted in Alison Willmore from Buzzfeed as their Vice Chair.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many strong voices from a variety of publications into the group this year,” said NYFCC Chair Eric Kohn of IndieWire. “Our group is now at its largest number in history, illustrating the ongoing vitality of film criticism in New York and the range of voices keeping it relevant. While we plan to continue our presence around town with screenings and events, our awards are just around the corner — and in a very unpredictable year, we’re excited to see how this year’s voting plays out.”

The NYFCC will vote on its annual awards on Thursday, November 30, 2017, followed by its annual Gala Awards dinner on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. As is the organization’s tradition, winners will be announced on Twitter during the annual meeting. New members will be announced in October, after their annual meeting on October 20. Only a handful of other voting bodies go before the NYFCC, including the Gotham Awards (November 27) and the National Board of Review (November 28). The NYFCC is typically the first critics-led organization to announce its winners, getting a major jump on the season and helping set the stage for the weeks to come.

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest and most prestigious in the country. The circle’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and the web’s most respected online publications. Every year the organization meets in New York to vote on awards for the calendar year’s films. Check out our awards calendar, and our Oscar Predictions right here.

A full list of voting members include:

Eric Kohn (Chair)
IndieWire

Alison Willmore (Vice Chair)
Buzzfeed

Marshall Fine (General Manager)
Freelance

John Anderson
Freelance

Melissa Anderson
FourFrames

Michael Atkinson
The Village Voice

Richard Brody
The New Yorker

Dwight Brown
NNPA Syndication

Kameron Austin Collins
The Ringer

Bilge Ebiri
The Village Voice

David Edelstein
New York Magazine

David Ehrlich
IndieWire

David Fear
Rolling Stone

Graham Fuller
Culture Trip

Owen Gleiberman
Variety

Ed Gonzalez
Slant Magazine

Steven Greydanus
The National Catholic Register

Rafer Guzman
Newsday

Jordan Hoffman
The Guardian

Caryn James
BBC

Richard Lawson
Vanity Fair

Violet Lucca
Film Comment

Joe Morgenstern
The Wall Street Journal

Sheila O’Malley
Rogerebert.com

Nick Pinkerton
Freelance

Peter Rainer
Christian Science Monitor

Rex Reed
New York Observer

Joshua Rothkopf
Time Out New York

Alan Scherstuhl
The Village Voice

Matt Zoller Seitz
Rogerebert.com

David Sims
The Atlantic

Matt Singer
ScreenCrush

Kyle Smith
New York Post

Dana Stevens
Slate

Sara Stewart
New York Post

Amy Taubin
Artforum

Peter Travers
Rolling Stone

Keith Uhlich
Freelance

Alissa Wilkinson
Vox

Stephen Whitty
The Star-Ledger

Stephanie Zacharek
Time Magazine

