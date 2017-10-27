New York Film Critics Circle Adds 8 New Members, Expanding to Largest Membership in History

Of the new members added to the group today, half are women.

The New York Film Critics Circle announced today that 8 new members will join the group, bringing the total number of members to 42, the largest membership since the group was founded in 1935. The new members include The Ringer’s Kameron Austin Collins, IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich, The National Catholic Register’s Steven Greydanus, BBC’s Caryn James, Film Comment’s Violet Lucca, RogerEbert.com’s Sheila O’Malley, The Atlantic’s David Sims and Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson. Additionally, the group formally voted in Alison Willmore from Buzzfeed as their Vice Chair.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many strong voices from a variety of publications into the group this year,” said NYFCC Chair Eric Kohn of IndieWire. “Our group is now at its largest number in history, illustrating the ongoing vitality of film criticism in New York and the range of voices keeping it relevant. While we plan to continue our presence around town with screenings and events, our awards are just around the corner — and in a very unpredictable year, we’re excited to see how this year’s voting plays out.”

The NYFCC will vote on its annual awards on Thursday, November 30, 2017, followed by its annual Gala Awards dinner on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. As is the organization’s tradition, winners will be announced on Twitter during the annual meeting. New members will be announced in October, after their annual meeting on October 20. Only a handful of other voting bodies go before the NYFCC, including the Gotham Awards (November 27) and the National Board of Review (November 28). The NYFCC is typically the first critics-led organization to announce its winners, getting a major jump on the season and helping set the stage for the weeks to come.

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest and most prestigious in the country. The circle’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and the web’s most respected online publications. Every year the organization meets in New York to vote on awards for the calendar year’s films. Check out our awards calendar, and our Oscar Predictions right here.

A full list of voting members include:

Eric Kohn (Chair)

IndieWire

Alison Willmore (Vice Chair)

Buzzfeed

Marshall Fine (General Manager)

Freelance

John Anderson

Freelance

Melissa Anderson

FourFrames

Michael Atkinson

The Village Voice

Richard Brody

The New Yorker

Dwight Brown

NNPA Syndication

Kameron Austin Collins

The Ringer

Bilge Ebiri

The Village Voice

David Edelstein

New York Magazine

David Ehrlich

IndieWire

David Fear

Rolling Stone

Graham Fuller

Culture Trip

Owen Gleiberman

Variety

Ed Gonzalez

Slant Magazine

Steven Greydanus

The National Catholic Register

Rafer Guzman

Newsday

Jordan Hoffman

The Guardian

Caryn James

BBC

Richard Lawson

Vanity Fair

Violet Lucca

Film Comment

Joe Morgenstern

The Wall Street Journal

Sheila O’Malley

Rogerebert.com

Nick Pinkerton

Freelance

Peter Rainer

Christian Science Monitor

Rex Reed

New York Observer

Joshua Rothkopf

Time Out New York

Alan Scherstuhl

The Village Voice

Matt Zoller Seitz

Rogerebert.com

David Sims

The Atlantic

Matt Singer

ScreenCrush

Kyle Smith

New York Post

Dana Stevens

Slate

Sara Stewart

New York Post

Amy Taubin

Artforum

Peter Travers

Rolling Stone

Keith Uhlich

Freelance

Alissa Wilkinson

Vox

Stephen Whitty

The Star-Ledger

Stephanie Zacharek

Time Magazine

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.