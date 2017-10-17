‘No Stone Unturned’ Trailer: Oscar Winner Alex Gibney Seeks the Truth Behind an Unsolved Mass Murder

The director's new film explores a mass murder in Northern Ireland that hints at government conspiracy, evidence tampering, and hidden political motives.

Known for making explosive investigative documentaries, Oscar winner Alex Gibney attempts to uncover the dark truth behind a 20-year-old pub massacre during a World Cup viewing in Northern Ireland. Though investigators described the crime scene as a ‘forensic goldmine,’ no one was ever arrested for the murders. In “No Stone Unturned,” Gibney continues his legacy of hard-hitting conspiracy documentaries that includes “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief,” “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” and his Oscar-winning film, “Taxi to the Dark Side.” The new trailer hints at a massive government cover-up, evidence tampering, and secret political maneuvers.

“I’ll never forget their words: We will leave no stone unturned,” says one tearful woman, speaking of the investigation. “Those words ring in my ear to this day, because I don’t think they ever left a stone, never mind turned it.” Others interviewed seem just as emotional, angry, and confused about what really happened 20 years ago.

Per the official synopsis: “Employing the methodology of a forensics expert, the instincts of a bloodhound and a constant sense of forward momentum…Gibney creates a tour de force of investigative journalism and cinematic realism out of a real-life mystery, and tragedy — about neighbors murdering neighbors, a government betraying its people, and the survivors living with the ever-present fear that the person next to them on the grocery line might the killer of their father, husband or brother.”

Watch the trailer below: